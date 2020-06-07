Dean was my friend and colleague for 30 years. He will live on in the hearts and minds of those he loved, and those who loved him. I will never forget his kindness, gentleness and dedication. May he rest in peace.

Here is part of the Peace Prayer of Saint Francis:

O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;

To be understood as to understand;

and to be loved as to love;

for it is in giving that we receive;

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

Norbert Myslinski

Coworker