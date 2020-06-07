Dean Dessem
Dr. Dean A. Dessem (66) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 2, 2020 in Pikesville, Maryland. He is survived by his mother (Jane B. Dessem), his siblings (Larry Dessem, Mark Dessem and Carol Dessem Boyd) and longtime companion (Lisa Phillips). Dean was predeceased by his father (Ralph E. Dessem). Dr. Dessem was a professor of neuroscience at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry for the past 30 years. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in Dean's memory may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at https://www.curesarcoma.org/dean-dessem/ or the ASPC at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 5, 2020
I had the honor and pleasure of teaching, collaborating, and learning with Dean until my retirement (over 20 years). We had many common interests. He made many solid contributions to his area of research and trained generations of clinical and research health care professionals. He will be missed.
Norman Capra
Friend
June 5, 2020
Dean was my friend and colleague for 30 years. He will live on in the hearts and minds of those he loved, and those who loved him. I will never forget his kindness, gentleness and dedication. May he rest in peace.
Here is part of the Peace Prayer of Saint Francis:
O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;
To be understood as to understand;
and to be loved as to love;
for it is in giving that we receive;
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;
and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Norbert Myslinski
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I loved having Dean as an agility student, an agility assistant, then a fellow instructor as well as someone I could hang around with at trials knowing there was always good conversation to be had both on general topics and on our shared love of the nuances of great agility competition and training. We will all miss Dean at both Oriole and Branchwater very much.
Janet Gauntt
Friend
June 4, 2020
Dean and I met when we were in Susan Heckleman's Performance Puppy Class at Dogstar. He had his BC, Sakoni and I had my Doberman, Trouble. As our dogs grew up and began competing we often saw each other at agility trials, seminars, camps and at Oriole Dog Training Club. He was a kind and gracious gentleman who loved his dogs. He will be missed!
Barbara Novak
Friend
