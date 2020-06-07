Dr. Dean A. Dessem (66) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 2, 2020 in Pikesville, Maryland. He is survived by his mother (Jane B. Dessem), his siblings (Larry Dessem, Mark Dessem and Carol Dessem Boyd) and longtime companion (Lisa Phillips). Dean was predeceased by his father (Ralph E. Dessem). Dr. Dessem was a professor of neuroscience at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry for the past 30 years. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in Dean's memory may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at https://www.curesarcoma.org/dean-dessem/ or the ASPC at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.