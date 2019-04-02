|
|
On March 30, 2019, Dean Thrasher, 58, of Forest Hill, MD passed away suddenly; beloved husband of Karen Thrasher; devoted father Samantha Thrasher, Dean Thrasher & his wife Ashley and Andy Thrasher; loving son of the late Richard Jr. and Kathryn Thrasher; cherished grandfather of Lucy & Maggie Thrasher and Brielle Munafo; dear brother of Carole, Shirley and Dennis Thrasher; treasured dogs, Gracie, Indy and Tucker. Also survived by many loving family and friends.Family and friends will honor Dean's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10AM-12PM where a Memorial Service will begin at 12PM. Interment to be held privately. Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to the ASPCA-PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019