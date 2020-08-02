Debbie Rhodes

Debbie Kay Rhodes was born in 1965 in Ohio. She lived and traveled the world, from Manila to Italy. Her passion for singing, dancing, and performance was channeled through her 25-year long passion of singing in Sweet Adeline choruses. Her dance prepared her to lead the choreography over time.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Russell Rhodes and niece Robin Ulrich. She is survived by her siblings David Rhodes (Patti), Beth Rhodes, and Becky Ulrich (John) along with nieces and nephews Megan and Aaron Rhodes, Kali Wenck-Bergman, Kris and Michael Ulrich.



Rest In Peace sweet Debbie and know your light shined brighter than the cancer. Gifts can be made to the local Harbor City Music Company.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store