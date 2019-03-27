Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Burrows

Notice Condolences Flowers

Deborah A. Burrows Notice
On March 25, 2019, Deborah Alyson Burrows passed away. Deb is survived by her husband, David Charles Burrows; her children, Kelly Carlin Reeves and her husband Frank, and Ryan David Burrows and his wife Lauren, and the late Kendall Alyson Burrows (Our Angel in Heaven); her grandchildren, Rexford and Kendall Reeves; her siblings, Ralph Jones and Pamela Freeman; her nieces and nephews, Jody Costa & Shane Snyder, Megan Burrows, Leanne & Justin Harris and Jeffrey Burrows; and her in-laws, Linda & Chip Costa and Richard & Jeannie Burrows.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (at beltway exit 26), on Thursday, March 28, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 29, at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to KendallBurrowsFoundation.org, BJMFoundation.com, and BrendanJamesHuber.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now