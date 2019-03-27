|
On March 25, 2019, Deborah Alyson Burrows passed away. Deb is survived by her husband, David Charles Burrows; her children, Kelly Carlin Reeves and her husband Frank, and Ryan David Burrows and his wife Lauren, and the late Kendall Alyson Burrows (Our Angel in Heaven); her grandchildren, Rexford and Kendall Reeves; her siblings, Ralph Jones and Pamela Freeman; her nieces and nephews, Jody Costa & Shane Snyder, Megan Burrows, Leanne & Justin Harris and Jeffrey Burrows; and her in-laws, Linda & Chip Costa and Richard & Jeannie Burrows.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (at beltway exit 26), on Thursday, March 28, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 29, at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to KendallBurrowsFoundation.org, BJMFoundation.com, and BrendanJamesHuber.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019