Deborah Ann Bangs, 68, passed away on July 13th at home in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, Deborah spent most of her adult life in Harford County, MD. Her first passion was her children, her six grandchildren and her dogs. She loved interior design, cross stitch, sewing and crafts. She was active in AMC for many years, raising funds for cancer research.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Bangs, her daughter Marnie Haviland, her sons, Brian Bangs, Bradley Bangs, and Buzzy Bangs, her grandchildren, Faith Bangs, Ronin Bangs, Adam Haviland, Kyle Haviland, Erin Haviland and Gideon Bangs and her dogs Chanelle and Roulette.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Deborah's Life at her home at 1012 James Street, Bel Air, MD, on July 18th between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019