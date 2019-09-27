|
Deborah (Debbie) Clark went to be with the Lord on Monday September 23, 2019. Debbie was a loving Mother, Grandmother and friend to all. Debbie was born September 15, 1958 in Verdun, France to Herbert Norfleet and Lillie Norfeet (Wiliams). Debbie is survived by her sisters Judy Sawyers (Kenneth), Lisa, Mary; brother Phil; her children Mary Lewis (David), Tony Osborn (Nika Allison), Tina Osborn (Paul) and Chris Pearson. 9 Grandchildren Mariah, Kendall, Brandon, Alijah, Addyson, Delaney, Kyleigh, Mason and Austyn. Debbie is predeceased by her mother Lillie Norfleet, father Herbert Norfleet, Husband Herbert Clark, Grandson Zachary Lewis, Cousin Melissa Norman, and Cousin and best friend Brenda Hall. She suffered many years with Lupus but always kept it moving and was not going to let her disease get her down. She was an avid Scrapbooker and loved her friends, family and everyone she met. There will be no services at this time as Debbie donated her body for research. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the Lupus Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019