Deborah Ann Copeland (née Taylor) of Monkton, MD passed away at her home on Monday, March 16 2020, at the age of 66. Born on September 3rd, 1953 in Pittsburgh PA to Gwen and Harold D. Taylor, Jr., Deborah was the beloved wife of John Copeland and loving mother of Taylor Copeland. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976, Deborah embarked on a multinational career in the oil industry with Amoco/BP, climbing to her final position of VP of Retail Human Resources for BP. She is remembered for her boundless generosity, quick wit, gracious hosting, and voracious love of reading. "She was the most empathetic, giving individual I've ever known," said her husband, John. In addition to her husband and son, Deborah is survived by her siblings Duncan, Megan, Michael, and Adana Taylor. A "Celebration of Life" will be held with family at the Outer Banks, NC, and a second celebration will be held for friends/business associates in Baltimore with the timing of both celebrations dependent on the Covid-19 virus.



