Deborah Copeland
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Ann Copeland (née Taylor) of Monkton, MD passed away at her home on Monday, March 16 2020, at the age of 66. Born on September 3rd, 1953 in Pittsburgh PA to Gwen and Harold D. Taylor, Jr., Deborah was the beloved wife of John Copeland and loving mother of Taylor Copeland. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976, Deborah embarked on a multinational career in the oil industry with Amoco/BP, climbing to her final position of VP of Retail Human Resources for BP. She is remembered for her boundless generosity, quick wit, gracious hosting, and voracious love of reading. "She was the most empathetic, giving individual I've ever known," said her husband, John. In addition to her husband and son, Deborah is survived by her siblings Duncan, Megan, Michael, and Adana Taylor. A "Celebration of Life" will be held with family at the Outer Banks, NC, and a second celebration will be held for friends/business associates in Baltimore with the timing of both celebrations dependent on the Covid-19 virus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved