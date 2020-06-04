of Laurel, MD passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in June 1943 to William Vincent Overton and Deborah Elsie Smith Overton in Philadelphia, PA. Debbie served six (6) years as a Reservist in the United States Air Force and retired from an education supply company in 1998. 'Debbie O' as she was often called, loved to travel, enjoyed going to the movies, watching old movies and tv, playing and watching team sports, parties, dancing and above all else spending time with her family and close friends. She always said that 'nothing was more important than family'. When she was able, she went to every family gathering or event and was famous for jumping in her car on a moment's notice and making a trip up to Philly. She was always insistent on helping others and gave even when she did not have it to give; no matter what she was always there - - always. She was the backbone, the rock…the strong and steady hand that will be sorely missed. Debbie leaves behind to celebrate her life two children: Deborah (h. Thomas 'Tommy') and John 'Jay' (w. Jahaira). Grandchildren: Glenn Allen, Jonah Antonio, Victoria Aliana and Selena Monique Eldridge (son: Karter David). Siblings: Catherine 'Cathy', Shirley, Valerie, William 'Billy', and Barbara and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and dear friends and in-laws Toussaint & Irene Harrison and family. Small family service will be held Saturday, June 6. Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.