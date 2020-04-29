|
Deborah Fennington, 67, passed away in the early morning hours of April 20, 2020 with immediate family by her side, at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air MD.
She was born August 31, 1952 in Baltimore to Geneva (Idol) Neutze and William Estil Idol.
She graduated with honors from Southern High school and went on to earn Valedictorian from Villa Julie College.
She married her husband of 48 years, Gary E Fennington Sr, on October 14, 1971. They were married in a quaint ceremony at a small church in Deep Creek MD after his military service.
She went on to become a wonderful mother of 2, son, Gary Jr and daughter Shannon. She enjoyed her time spent with family and friends on trips to the beach, immersed in a good book, working in the garden, or cooking wonderful meals.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; Son, Gary Jr; Daughter, Shannon; Sister, Mitzi Anderson; Brother, Bill Idol; Grandchildren, Ben, Lila, Amaya, and Kahlil; And by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to current circumstances no services are being held at this time. We will look forward to a Memorial Service for family and friends when circumstances permit.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020