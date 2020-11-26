Deborah (Debbie) Graves Adams 78 of Ellicott City, MD died November 16th, 2020. She was the matriarch of a large and loving family that spreads from New England to the Chesapeake Bay. She was a passionate person who touched many during her lifetime. You could often find Debbie working in her gardens, solving puzzles in her living room and strolling the beaches of Little Compton RI searching for sea glass. Debbie loved to entertain family and friends at her homes in Ellicott City and Little Compton. No amount of people was ever too many. She loved her children and grandchildren and made sure she played a role in each of their lives. You could hear Debbie from the sidelines of athletic fields and ice-cold hockey rinks during 2 generations of children.
Born in Newton, Massachusetts to the late Chester and Eva Graves. Debbie grew up in Sudbury and Weston, Massachusetts where, as a young child, she attended the famous Little Red School House. In early adulthood she resided in Little Compton, Rhode Island where she was a loving mother to her 3 sons. She moved to Southbridge, Massachusetts and began her Real Estate career. Debbie then moved to Maryland and continued to build her Real Estate career which became very successful over the next 40 years. While Debbie moved away from Little Compton, she always came back for the summer.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles (Chuck) Adams. She is survived by her sister Mary Jane Boughner, her brother Terry Graves both of Massachusetts, her sons, Thomas LaTona and wife Alix of Ellicott City, Maryland, Kenneth LaTona and wife Karen of Granby, Connecticut, Josiah LaTona and wife Vanessa of Sparrows Point, Maryland, stepsons Chris Adams and wife Nicole of Essex, Vermont and Derek Adams and significant other Wendy Letourneau of Georgia, Vermont. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren Katie, Jake, Christine, Celine, Cheryl, Stephen, Kate, Blaire, Taylor, and Andrea.
A Memorial Service was previously held at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home Catonsville, Inc. A second service and interment will take place in Little Compton, RI this summer.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Deborah Adams may be directed to support Dr. Jeff Meyer's Cancer Research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or donations may be made in her honor to The Republican National Committee by going to their website at www.gop.com
.
Online condolences may be shared on www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com