Deborah Gable
1957 - 2020
Deborah ("Debi") Elizabeth Gable of Bel Air, Maryland passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland after a hard but heroic fight with cancer. She was 63.

Debi was born in 1957 to Herbert Crabtree and Doris Crabtree (Rembold) and was an only child and was very special to them. She was the loving mother of Adam Gable and grandmother to Andrew and Alison Gable. She is survived by her mother and father, son and daughter-in-law, and two young grandchildren.

Debi spent her life in Bel Air, Maryland, graduating from Bel Air High School in 1975, and working for over 25 years at Harford Community College in the science and math department before retiring in 2018. Even throughout her treatment, she continued to volunteer at Mason Dixon Community Services in Street, Maryland with her lifelong best friend Pam DeMuro, and babysit her "grandbabies" Andrew and Alison, and "fur-baby" Maddie. Debi thrived on taking care of those around her and will be deeply missed.

In true form to her life, Deborah donated her body to science to help continue to take care of others, even after her untimely death.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
