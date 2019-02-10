Deborah Jean Ferguson, formerly Deborah Ferguson Rosenbush, went home to her Maker on January 19, 2019. Debbie was born on October 25, 1954 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and grew up in Skippers, VA. Debbie was passionate about weaving, the disability community, and nature. She was a long-standing member of the Weavers Guild of Greater Baltimore. Debbie led a group who wove placemats for the dining room of the Maryland Governor's Mansion. She also was part of a group who wove tapestries depicting the Baltimore skyline. Debbie was an active member of the Perky Hornets Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Bowling Program, an adaptive sport league for people living with MS in Baltimore. When the league lost its funding, she secured a grant to allow the league to continue. Debbie was invited to join the Baltimore County Commission on Disabilities because of her work with her physician's office and neighborhood library to reconfigure their parking to accommodate vehicles modified for those with disabilities. She won first prize at the Maryland State Fair for her photograph of a butterfly. Debbie loved cats, birds, and all of nature. Debbie is survived by her son Gavin Rosenbush (Linda), daughter Amanda Lippa (Ariel), two grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Lucille (Collins) Ferguson. She was recently divorced from Robert Rosenbush. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, February 14 at 1:00 PM in Grace Fellowship Church, 9505 Deereco Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Online condolences may be left at parkviewfh.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary