Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Deborah Jean Rathell


1952 - 2019
Deborah Jean Rathell Notice
On September 26, 2019 Deborah Jean (nee Manager) Rathell passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Charles Rathell; devoted mother of Matthew Paul Rathell and his wife Jennifer and Erik Lee Rathell and his wife Thuy; dear sister of Judy and Art Hiob, Lou Ann and Gary Jasper and the late Bonnie and Mike Rogers; devoted grandmother of Hailey Elaine Rathell, Tristan Paul Rathell, Aleyna Thi Rathell and Hunter Khai Rathell. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. (at RTE 24) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 am with interment to follow at the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 211 East Lombard Street, Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
