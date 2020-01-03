|
|
Debbie Keim, age 67, of Jarrettsville, died December 29th at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville PA of a traumatic brain injury. She is survived by her husband of 47 years David, her son Dan, daughter Devon Ropka, son-in-law Justin Ropka and grandsons Liam and Jacob Ropka. She is additionally survived by a brother Terry Hughes, sisters Deana McFarland and JoAnne McGaughrin and multiple nieces and nephews.
Debbie was born and raised in Philadelphia and was in the graduating class of 1970 from Cardinal Daugherty High School. She had lived in Jarrettsville with her family for the last 30 years. She had previously worked for Dr. Dave Anderson and Dr. Chuck Gungloff until their retirement and was currently working at Broadway Oral Surgery in Bel Air. Debbie was a lover of all animals, especially the dogs that she'd had over the years.
The family will host a memorial to remember Debbie at Magerks in Bel Air, 12:3-2:30 on January 9th. Any donations in Debbie's name may be made to the National Headache Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020