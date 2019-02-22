Deborah L. McPherson (nee Cope), 67, a resident of Beltsville MD, passed on Sunday February 17, 2019 at her residence. Deborah was born on September 19, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Jessie and Pauline Cope, and was the second oldest of 5 children. After graduating High Point High School, she was hired by NSA as an Admin Assistant. She spent 22 years with the NSA, that included 2 years in the UK, until she retired in 1996 as a Senior Budget Analyst. She became a stay at home mother who was very devoted to her 2 daughters after her retirement. During her time with NSA she gained friendships with some that carried on throughout her life, she loved them all dearly. She married Clyde C. McPherson on June 3, 1978. Deborah was very devoted to her family, and was always ready and willing to help anyone at any point. To her, family was everything. Deborah was a voracious reader who always had a stack of books ready to be consumed. She would always be ready for a day, or night out playing bingo. She will be remembered by her family for her strength, dedication, and determination through anything that life would throw in her direction. Most of all, she will be remembered for the compassion, and love she had for all those that were in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Cope; and Sister, Tammy Fraser. She is survived by her husband, Clyde; daughters Lisa, Constance; and her brothers Joe (Marilynn), and David (April) Cope. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the Donaldson Funeral Home P.A. of Laurel, MD. Online condolences can be made at: www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney fund (kidneyfund.org), or to PAW (paw-rescue.org). Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary