Deborah Lee Feindt, age 69, of Ocean View, DE passed away on March 1, 2020 at her home after a long struggle with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD).
Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the youngest daughter of Thomas and Anna (Parr) Boyer. Deborah was a graduate of Woodlawn High School, Catonsville, MD, Class of 1968, and the University of Delaware, Class of 1973, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with Highest Honors. After graduating, she worked full-time for 15 years as a board-certified medical technologist for clinical laboratories in the Boston and Baltimore metropolitan areas. At Central Laboratories of Associated Maryland Pathologists (CLAMP) in Towson, she advanced to supervisor of the Immunochemistry Department. During her last year at CLAMP, she also served as the employee representative on their Board of Directors. After CLAMP, she worked for a year at Becton Dickinson Microbiology Systems in Cockeysville, MD as a technical services coordinator and then became a full-time mom. After her daughter, Anna, started school, Deborah did intermittent volunteer and part-time work for several agencies and organizations. She also pursued further education in areas that reflected her life-long interest in gardening and landscape design. She was certified as a Master Gardener by Penn State in 2001 and was briefly enrolled in a Master's Degree program in Landscape Architecture at Morgan State University. Another of her passions was travel. Over the years, with husband, Hans, she travelled to most of western Europe, the western and eastern U.S., and several countries in South America.
Deborah is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Hans Heinrich Feindt; her daughter, Anna Boyer Baldwin; her grandchildren: Ava Rose Baldwin and Arthur Alexander Baldwin; and her sister, Nancy Lustica.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Deborah Feindt's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 - www.theaftd.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020