|
|
Deborah Lewis Adams (Deb), 89, Aberdeen resident, passed away on April 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on May 9, 1930, in Chester, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Allan Cope Lewis and Marjorie Estelle Gilbert Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, George B. "Buddy" Adams; her daughter Marjorie Jane Adams; and her brother, Gilbert Allan Lewis.
Deb graduated from Friends School of Baltimore, Maryland in 1948. While at Friends, she was known as a "mainstay" of the athletic department and was inducted into the Friends Athletic Hall Fame in 2008. During her four years at Friends, she excelled at field hockey, basketball, and tennis. As a resident of Aberdeen, Maryland, she began her Friends experience by taking the train every morning to Penn Station in Baltimore, then catching a bus to the school. When she gained her driver's license, she then drove. She was well known at Friends for her "easy going" manner and was president of the G.A.A.
She married George Bristow "Buddy" Adams on January 1, 1949. She was instrumental in working with Buddy in the family rental business, two car washes, and a laundromat. They enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay on the Restless and later on the Lady Bug, traveling with friends, and spending summers at their cottage on Bush River.
Deb was a member of Grove Presbyterian Church for 75 years, joining at age 14. She was influential in helping the church gain air conditioning after the fire in 1987. Deb served on the Session and Fellowship Ministry of the church and also served on the Women's Board of the Presbyterian Home of Baltimore. Deb was always a caring person. She loved to make "Monkey Bread" to take to grieving families and write poetry on special occasions.
Deb loved cooking and entertaining friends, especially at New Year's, and later enjoyed her swim exercise classes at Harford Community College. As her three daughters were growing up, she tirelessly supported their horseback riding lessons and horse shows. She and Buddy gladly gave up their weekends of boating to drive the girls to numerous horse shows and jumping events. Another great love of Deb's were her pets. She had one dog that was especially close to her, Nicky, a "rattypoo" (rat terrier-poodle mix) who really did rule the roost. Nicky and Deb were always together.
Over the past year, Deb received loving care from Dacota Paradise Assisted Living and from Katherine's Keeper's. The family is greatly appreciative for the love and compassion shown to Deb.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was known to her immediate family as MomMom. Deb is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Adams Hughes and Ryker of Aberdeen, Maryland; daughter and son-in-law Carolyn Adams Chandler and Gary of Ocean City, Maryland; and grandchildren: Daniel Ryker Hughes (spouse Colleen), Deborah Hughes Swoboda (spouse Chris), Lindsay Moore Hall (fiancee Dillon Harrington), Lisa Moore Nicoll (spouse William), Jennifer Margie Moore; and great-grandchildren: Levi Marshall Hall, Alden Cope Nicoll, Margaux Evelyn Nicoll, Gemma Elizabeth Hughes, and Penelope Jane Swoboda. She is also survived by one nephew, Allan Cope Lewis of Tucson, Arizona.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Donations will be graciously appreciated in Deb's name to the George B. Adams Diabetes Endowment Fund at Johns Hopkins University (checks payable to JHU), Development and Alumni Relations, San Martin Center, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218-2696.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020