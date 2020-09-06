On August 31, 2020; Deborah Lynn Turner Nee Puhl); beloved wife of David Turner; devoted mother of Jacqueline Bond and her husband, Ted; loving grandmother of Liam Edward Turner Bond and Isabella Kathryn Bond; dear sister of Hillary Christian.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Deborah's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Monkton, 16924 York Road on Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church 2580 Mount Rose Avenue, York, Pennsylvania on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to designated Grief Share Ministries in Mrs. Turners Memory Care of St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com