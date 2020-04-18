|
|
Deborah Rose Usher (nee Davis) passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 68. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Louis Usher; children, Ronald (Lori) Snyder, Paul (Halaina) Snyder, and Pamela (John) Van Gorder; grandchildren, Wiliam Snyder, Marissa Snyder, Megan Snyder, Jared Snyder, Jillian Snyder, Jonathan Snyder, Jessica Holtzapple, and Nathan Van Gorder; a great grandson, Ethan Van Gorder. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Richard Davis; and parents, Louis and Eleanor Davis.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Baldricks Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Avenue Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or Casey Cares, 3981 Vero Rd, Ste C, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020