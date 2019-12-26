|
On December 21, 2019, DEBORAH S. RAUSCH, loving wife of Kenneth Rausch, Sr.; devoted mother of Lisa Carroll and her husband Chad, Sr., Kenneth Rausch, Jr., Laura Purkey and her husband Randy, Sr., and Kimberly Rausch; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Alyssa, Jasmine, Sierra, Chad, Jr., Brooke, Nathaniel, Randy, Jr., Gianni, Jackson, Bradley, Nicholas, Zachary; cherished great grandmother of Chloe; dear sister of Connie Barth and half brother William Johnson.
Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019