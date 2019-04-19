|
|
Deborah A. Vardoulakis, age 63, of Essex, MD and Millville, DE passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home in Millville, DE.She owned Exact Coding & Consulting and was the former Vice President of Advanta Medial Solutions. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Christopher George Vardoulakis. She is survived by her mother Athelene (Vaughan) Vardoulakis Ashby; her companion, Colin Cresser; her beloved pets and a host of family and friends in Baltimore, MD, Florida, Virginia and Delaware. A prayer service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE, where a viewing will begin at 1 PM. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to your local SPCA or the Breast Cancer Society.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019