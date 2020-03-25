Home

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Deborah Lockhart Wilson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at Gilchrist Center Towson after a long illness. She was 80.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Frank, her mother, Janet, both of Philadelphia, and her sister, Katherine (Lockhart) Hertel, of Montville, N.J. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Thomas, her sister Janet (Lockhart) Hughes, three children, Deborah Prem (Keith), Leslie Penkunas (Keith) and Thomas M. Wilson IV, and grandchildren Alison and Hannah Prem and Cole and Kendall Penkunas.

A celebration of life will be planned after the COVID-19 restrictions for group gatherings have been lifted. Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to make a donation to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
