On April 29th, 2020, Debra Ann Pitts passed away at home, surrounded by her family who loved her very much. Debbie was born on July 23rd, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, to Shirley & Hugh Gladstone. Enlisting in the Army after high school in 1972, stationed in San Francisco, she met her future husband William Pitts. They wed on March 29th, 1974 in Reno, NV. Graduating in 1980 from Harford Community College's school of nursing with her RN, Debbie spent her career selflessly caring for others for more than 35 years before retiring.



Known for her warm smile, her kind heart, and her love for all animals, Debbie will be missed beyond measure by all those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, her two loving daughters April and Elizabeth, her beloved grandchildren Conly, Aiden, and Madison, and her dogs Rosie and Rocky. A memorial will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in Debbie's honor to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.



