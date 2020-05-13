Debra Ann Pitts
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 29th, 2020, Debra Ann Pitts passed away at home, surrounded by her family who loved her very much. Debbie was born on July 23rd, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, to Shirley & Hugh Gladstone. Enlisting in the Army after high school in 1972, stationed in San Francisco, she met her future husband William Pitts. They wed on March 29th, 1974 in Reno, NV. Graduating in 1980 from Harford Community College's school of nursing with her RN, Debbie spent her career selflessly caring for others for more than 35 years before retiring.

Known for her warm smile, her kind heart, and her love for all animals, Debbie will be missed beyond measure by all those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, her two loving daughters April and Elizabeth, her beloved grandchildren Conly, Aiden, and Madison, and her dogs Rosie and Rocky. A memorial will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in Debbie's honor to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
I love you, Mom
May 12, 2020
My deepest condolences Bill and your family. We had some good conversations at FMA, always smiling and an awesome nurse. God Bless Debbie, you will be missed
Rick
Coworker
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
I love you so much Mom, life won't be the same without you. ♥♥
Elizabeth Pitts
Family
May 12, 2020
I will always remember how kind your mom was when we had sleepovers, Liz ♥ Thinking about you all and wishing you happy memories of Mrs. Debbie.
Adrienne Kilby
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved