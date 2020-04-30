|
|
It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Debra (Debbie) Ann Brandt, 66 on April 25, 2020.
Debbie went to Mervo High School and later in life went into catering, where she loved working with and being with the staff and customers.
Some of Debbie's joys in life were to be with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Spending time at the beach. Cooking (everything she cooked was delicious). Debbie was loving and caring to anyone she came in contact with. She wanted to take care of the people she loved. She had a vivacious personality and loved to make people smile and laugh. She could make friends anywhere she went, and everyone loved her very much.
She was married to James King and together they had 3 children. Later she married the love of her life Jerry Brandt.
Debbie is survived by her children: Tammy King, Mark (Jill) King, Melissa King and her Stepchildren Ryan Brandt, John Brandt and Jennifer Brandt.
The Tudor Siblings: Jimmy, Karen, Mike, Steven, Bonnie, Paula, Terry and Sherry.
Grandchildren: Amanda, Ryan, Justin, Emily, Kaylee, Tyler, Bret, Katie, Jenna, Ricky, Ashton and Julianna.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents: James and Mary Tudor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date after social restrictions are lifted.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020