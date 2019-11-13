|
|
Debra "Debbie" K. Hartlove, 65, of Church Hill, MD, went home to be with the Lord November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of: Gloria "Cricket" K. Williams (Glenn), Heather A. Hartlove, and Lena M. Hartlove (Richard Reny); sister of Robert Anderson, Patricia Kinser, Wanda Barncord and Abbie Anderson; grandmother of 9; and many special friends. Funeral service at 12 pm on Saturday, November 16 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where visitation starts at 10 am. Burial at Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019