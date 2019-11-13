Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
Burial
Following Services
Sudlersville Cemetery
Sudlersville, MD
Debra Hartlove


1954 - 2019
Debra Hartlove Notice
Debra "Debbie" K. Hartlove, 65, of Church Hill, MD, went home to be with the Lord November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of: Gloria "Cricket" K. Williams (Glenn), Heather A. Hartlove, and Lena M. Hartlove (Richard Reny); sister of Robert Anderson, Patricia Kinser, Wanda Barncord and Abbie Anderson; grandmother of 9; and many special friends. Funeral service at 12 pm on Saturday, November 16 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where visitation starts at 10 am. Burial at Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
