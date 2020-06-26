Debra Lee Agudelo
On June 23, 2020 Debra Lee Agudelo (nee LaRocca) passed away; beloved mother to Robert Stephen Agudelo and Zachary Michael Agudelo, loving sister to Michelle Palleschi and the late Stephen LaRocca; cherished aunt to Gabe Papadopoulus. Debra loved her cat "Astro" and her late doggie "Duncan". She was known as the "Queen of Parkville" and "Champion of Phone Games". Debra loved to cook and sing for her family and friends. Her latest passion was making jewelry.

A memorial service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
It has been too many years since we worked together in Towson, MD. Debra made my job so easy because she was so very dedicated and good at hers. I recall how devoted she was to her two young boys, how hard working and upbeat she was. My sincere condolences to her sons, her family and friends. Clif
Clifford Cecchi
