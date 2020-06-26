On June 23, 2020 Debra Lee Agudelo (nee LaRocca) passed away; beloved mother to Robert Stephen Agudelo and Zachary Michael Agudelo, loving sister to Michelle Palleschi and the late Stephen LaRocca; cherished aunt to Gabe Papadopoulus. Debra loved her cat "Astro" and her late doggie "Duncan". She was known as the "Queen of Parkville" and "Champion of Phone Games". Debra loved to cook and sing for her family and friends. Her latest passion was making jewelry.
A memorial service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.