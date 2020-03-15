Home

Debra Mullineaux

Debra Mullineaux Notice
On March 13, 2020, Debra Kolb Mullineaux passed away. She was the beloved wife of Dale R. Mullineaux; devoted daughter of the late William and Marie Kolb; dear sister-in-law of Joan Sank and her late husband Bill. Debra is survived by extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Debra's name to the St. Michael Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 9534 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
