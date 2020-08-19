1/
Deirdre McCauley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deirdre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 14, 2020, Deirdre McCauley, devoted daughter of the late John and Mary McCauley; beloved sister of Sheila McCauley, John McCauley, Maryclare McCauley, and Meaghan McCauley; dear sister in law of Nina Jones, Guillermo Maturana, and Matthew Bowen; loving aunt of Bridget, Mickey and his wife Amy, Georgi, Miles, Hannah, Dylan, and Olivia; and loving great-aunt of Heyden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Apartment 4 would like to extend our deepest sympathies. Living next to Dee for nearly six years I’ve realized long ago she was a private person. I am thankful to now know she is being remembered and loved by brothers and sisters (way more than I knew!) and, nieces and nephews. She was a great neighbor and always helped when I needed it. Alternately, I’ll miss bringing up her mail and packages and talking with her outside on the stoop.


Apartment 4- Alexandria and John. Daughter Lucie and of course Coco who wandered in any time Dee had her door open.
Alexandria Farkas
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
Apartment 4 would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the McCauley family and kin. Living across from Dee for the past nearly six years I’ve realized long ago she was a private person. I’m thankful to now know she has so many brothers and sisters (more than I knew!) and nieces and nephews to love and remember her.


Apartment 4- Alexandria, John daughter Lucie and of course the dog who often wandered in Dees door when open Coco.
Alexandria Farkas
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved