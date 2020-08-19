Deirdre McCauley

Apartment 4 would like to extend our deepest sympathies. Living next to Dee for nearly six years I’ve realized long ago she was a private person. I am thankful to now know she is being remembered and loved by brothers and sisters (way more than I knew!) and, nieces and nephews. She was a great neighbor and always helped when I needed it. Alternately, I’ll miss bringing up her mail and packages and talking with her outside on the stoop.





Apartment 4- Alexandria and John. Daughter Lucie and of course Coco who wandered in any time Dee had her door open.

Alexandria Farkas

Neighbor