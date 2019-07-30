Home

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 &Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 &Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 &Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
On July 28, 2019, Delbert Wayne Hostetler, beloved husband of Doris Erma Hostetler (nee Lind), loving father of Lind C. Hostetler and his wife Donna, Lauren H. Cook and her husband Brian, cherished grandfather of Jason R. Cook and his wife Marybeth, Ashley Monn and her husband Derek, Colin G. Cook and his wife Christie, Hilary Lyons and Kevin B. Cook. Also survived by many great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Del's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 &Rt. 24), Forest Hill, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 p.m. with a service beginning at 7 p.m. Interment services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory to the Harford Artists' Association, Inc. www.artinharford.org. Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.macnabbfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019
