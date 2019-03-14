Delia Grace Wyatt, age 60, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 11, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Artie and Hazel (Idol) Wyatt. She was a Juvenile Counselor for the State of Maryland, was a long time active member of the Master Gardeners and was a past member of the Harford County Astronomical Society. She was also involved with the Sew and Reap program.Ms. Wyatt is survived by her longtime companion James Main; her sister, Brenda Gail Wyatt of Bel Air; brothers, Joseph Guy Wyatt of Bel Air, Donald Lee Wyatt of Port Deposit and Artie Raymond Wyatt, Jr. of Darlington; niece, Alicia Lee McManus; and a large extended family and numerous friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Rose Craft and Barbara Jean Wyatt and brothers, William Earl Wyatt, Jack Calvin Wyatt, Sr., and Glenn Dale Wyatt, Sr.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary