Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
On September 4, 2019, Della B. Livolsi; beloved wife of Peter Livolsi, Sr.; devoted mother of Peter Livolsi, Jr. and wife Jennie and the late Joseph Michael Livolsi; loving grandmother of Charlotte Livolsi.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
