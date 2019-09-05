|
On September 4, 2019, Della B. Livolsi; beloved wife of Peter Livolsi, Sr.; devoted mother of Peter Livolsi, Jr. and wife Jennie and the late Joseph Michael Livolsi; loving grandmother of Charlotte Livolsi.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019