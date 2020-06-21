Della L. Trovinger, a recent resident of Brooklyn Park and formerly of Little Orleans, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House in Harwood, MD.
Mrs. Trovinger was born on January 7, 1940 in Pennsylvania to the late Harold Baker and Elizabeth Dryden. She retired in 2000 after over 20 years of service as a Police Officer for NSA. During her retirement years, Della enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was known as the "Queen of Walking" due to her love of taking walks. She was also a faithful member of Piney Plains United Methodist Church in Little Orleans.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trovinger is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Gerald Trovinger, Sr.; daughter, Laura Lynn Kritsings; brother, Tommy Baker; and sisters, Barbara Baker Fontz and Nancy Baker Stone. She is survived by her sons, William McCann (Jenny), Gerald L. Trovinger, Jr. (Barbara), and Ronald Clay Trovinger (Bobbi Jo); daughter, Elizabeth Trovinger; sister, Shelia Baker; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Plains United Methodist Church, 12708 Faith Circle NE, Little Orleans, MD 12766.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.