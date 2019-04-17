Della Virginia Stockson, age 96, of Aberdeen, MD died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from injuries sustained due to a fall. Della "Ginny" was born on December 15, 1922 in Smyth County, Virginia. She was the daughter of William E. Willis and Minnie Gervice-Stevens-Willis of Virginia. She was the wife of Lt. Col. Mathew Stockson, and was stationed around the world, until settling in Aberdeen, MD in 1957. She was a devoted wife and mother, homemaker, and co-worker establishing Stockson Printing Service in 1958 on Main Street in Bel Air, MD with her husband, now known as AlphaGraphics, which continues as a Stockson family business. She enjoyed playing bridge, vegetable gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, making multiple crafts, chair caning, furniture upholstery and refinishing, birdwatching, walking, flower gardening, reading, and was an avid golfer. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. She is survived by: One sister- Ruby Catallo of Waterford, New York Five children- Virginia G. Gervick of Pahrump, Nevada Joan E. Criswell of Long Beach, California Nancy L. Perry of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia John M. Stockson of Bel Air, Maryland Christine S. Lobos of Elkton, Maryland Grandmother of 10, Great Grandmother of 13, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Harford Memorial Gardens, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary