Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Fire House Hall
2212 Seneca Road
Essex, MD
Delores (Welsh) Cook


1952 - 2019
Delores (Welsh) Cook Notice
of Baltimore passed away on August 1, 2019 at age 66. She was born on August 30, 1952 to the late Raymond Welsh and Mary Benny. Dee was preceded by her life partner John (Jerry) Hymes. Dee is survived by her son Wayne Mauck, spouse Sylvia, grandchildren Maryann, Wayne Jr., David, Ryan, great children, siblings, Darlene, Raymond, and Charles. A public memorial will be held at 2:00 PM on September 14th at Fire House Hall, 2212 Seneca Road, Essex MD 21221. More information niece: Dawn Michelle (703) 398-8831.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
