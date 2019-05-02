|
On Monday, April 29, 2019 Delores "Mutsy" J. (nee Mezzanotte) Jachim age 86. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Ben" J. Jachim. Avid pet lover. Sister of the late Michaelangelo Mezzanotte, Stella Cavaliere, Costanzo Mezzanotte, Philomena Frankowski and Nicholas Mezzanotte. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces, great nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, May 4 from 10-11 AM with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Mutsy with memorial contributions to the SPCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2019