Delores L. Jennings, age 86, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 29, 2019 at her residence in Bel Air, MD. Born at home in Whiteford, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Nellie (Hopkins) Henry and wife of the late H. Kenneth Jennings. She completed Strayer College and went to work for the U.S. Government as an Executive Secretary for the Comptroller at Edgewood Arsenal and worked there until her retirement in 1990. Mrs. Jennings enjoyed gardening, sewing and crafts and children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. She was never afraid to try something new and when she couldn't find or afford something she wanted or needed she found a way to make it herself. She was very active in the Girl Scouts for about 10 years with her daughters and helping other girls through scouting. Survivors include her three daughters, Pamela (Royal) Jennings-Churchill, Kim (Mark) Jennings Sporre, and Melanie (John) Lynn Ciparik; five grandchildren, Matthew Ciparik, Erin Churchill, Megan Sporre, , Joshua Sporre, Zane Ciparik; and her great-grandson, Ayden Ciparik.In addition to her parents and husband, was preceded in death by her son, Todd Eric Jennings and her granddaughter, Amanda Churchill.Visitation was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, April 1, 2019.Contributions may be made to - Maryland 217 E. Redwood Street 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.