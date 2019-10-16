|
Delores Rickman, nee Sanatula, aged 83 of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on October 10, 2019 from complications of a massive stroke. She was the devoted wife for 65 years of Paul Y. Rickman who survives her.
She is survived also by her son Paul A. Rickman, his wife Betty, and granddaughter Amanda Rickman of Bel Air, MD, daughter Valerie Rickman of Abingdon, MD, two grandsons that were the light of her life, Eric Covelly, his wife Alycia and great grandson Calvin of Edgewood, MD, and Scott Covelly of Bel Air, MD and brother-in-law James E. Rickman and wife Carolyn of Linden, NC.
She retired from twenty plus years as an administrative assistant for a government research company in Towson, MD. After retirement she worked as a sewing teacher at Bears Paw Fabric in Towson, MD. She was an excellent seamstress for years and developed a love of making award winning quilts that she gave to family and special friends. She also was an excellent cook who loved to entertain family and friends for birthdays, special occasions, holidays, especially Christmas which was so special to her.
She loved to travel and visited 46 of the 50 states, along with numerous cruises to Caribbean islands and South American countries, including her favorite cruise through the Panama Canal. She was also a talented skier who visited many ski resorts from New England to California with her husband Paul.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Delores' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a memorial service on Saturday, October 19th at Noon. In lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to your place of worship or favorite charity in Delores' memory. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019