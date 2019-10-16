Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Rickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Rickman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Rickman Notice
Delores Rickman, nee Sanatula, aged 83 of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on October 10, 2019 from complications of a massive stroke. She was the devoted wife for 65 years of Paul Y. Rickman who survives her.

She is survived also by her son Paul A. Rickman, his wife Betty, and granddaughter Amanda Rickman of Bel Air, MD, daughter Valerie Rickman of Abingdon, MD, two grandsons that were the light of her life, Eric Covelly, his wife Alycia and great grandson Calvin of Edgewood, MD, and Scott Covelly of Bel Air, MD and brother-in-law James E. Rickman and wife Carolyn of Linden, NC.

She retired from twenty plus years as an administrative assistant for a government research company in Towson, MD. After retirement she worked as a sewing teacher at Bears Paw Fabric in Towson, MD. She was an excellent seamstress for years and developed a love of making award winning quilts that she gave to family and special friends. She also was an excellent cook who loved to entertain family and friends for birthdays, special occasions, holidays, especially Christmas which was so special to her.

She loved to travel and visited 46 of the 50 states, along with numerous cruises to Caribbean islands and South American countries, including her favorite cruise through the Panama Canal. She was also a talented skier who visited many ski resorts from New England to California with her husband Paul.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Delores' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a memorial service on Saturday, October 19th at Noon. In lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to your place of worship or favorite charity in Delores' memory. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now