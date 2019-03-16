Services Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium 2506 Concord Pike Wilmington , DE 19803 (302) 478-7100 Resources More Obituaries for Denis Curran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Denis Curran

Notice Condolences Flowers When Elvis left the building for the final time, little did the world know that the King had inspired a Prince who would carry on his passion for performance and would be universally loved by all who knew him. Denis Curran, a.k.a. The Prince of Rock 'n' Roll as he we was affectionately known in local circles, carried the mantle of hip swiveling greatness in a manner that would surpass the King himself. Nobody could command a stage like him. As Shakespeare reminded us that all the world is a stage, it stands to reason that nobody could command the world quite like him. While it is sad to share that Denis died on Wednesday at his home in Hockessin, DE at the age of 70, surrounded by his wife and children, it is not his death on which he would want his family and friends to focus but rather his extraordinary life, a rockin' life full of love, laughter, benevolence, and joy.Denis was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College where he shone on both the football and lacrosse field. He brought his athletic prowess to the University of Delaware where he was a star midfielder for the Blue Hens' lacrosse team. His ability to move with both power and dexterity was fully on display as he dodged defenders and ripped shots past the goalie.He graduated from University of Delaware with a Masters Degree in Education. He began his professional career as a high school English teacher, then becoming a financial advisor. He enjoyed terrific success at Janney Montgomery Scott, alongside his loyal team, The Curran Wealth Advisory Group. As his large Irish family could attest he was a husband, a father, and a friend who put his arm around you, guided you, collaborated with you, listened to you, laughed with you, cried with you, and most of all, loved you. Despite his professional accomplishments, his identity was not reflected in his success but rather his generosity. He was one of the most humble people this world has ever known he leaves an incredible legacy behind and changed countless lives although always under the radar. He never did things for reputation or glory he simply did things because they were right. When asked about the secret of life and how he was able to positively impact so many lives he responded with a single word… Love.Denis continues to be loved by his wife Susie; his children Sean, Amy, Katie, Mac, and Sam; his grandchildren Molly, River, Aidan, Wyatt, Seth, Finn, and Gracie.So, my dear readers, smile as you think of him, raise a glass, and crank up the volume, for Denis has finally caught up with the three men he admired most, The Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost, on that last train for the coast where the music is very much alive.Visitation will be held at Chandler Funeral Home 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Thursday and Friday from 5-7pm and funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11am at Christ Church 505 Buck Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807; joyful attire requested.In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Urban Promise Ministry, 2401 Thatcher Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices