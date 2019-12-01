|
Denise J. Barker died Nov 9 of leukemia. She was 77. Denise was a writer and librarian, retiring from Towson University in 2007. Denise is survived by two daughters, Maria (Jacques) and Elizabeth, and a grandson, AJ. Denise was an active member of Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec 7 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to Mill Creek Parish Community Ministry Memorial Fund, or to the Democratic political campaign of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019