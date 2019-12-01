Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Barker Notice
Denise J. Barker died Nov 9 of leukemia. She was 77. Denise was a writer and librarian, retiring from Towson University in 2007. Denise is survived by two daughters, Maria (Jacques) and Elizabeth, and a grandson, AJ. Denise was an active member of Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec 7 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to Mill Creek Parish Community Ministry Memorial Fund, or to the Democratic political campaign of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -