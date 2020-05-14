Denise Fournier
1955 - 2020
Denise Lynne Fournier (nee. Knorr) was born March 15,1955 in Camden (Runnemede), NJ and died on March 21, 2020 in Columbia, MD at the age of 65.

She was the third child born into a loving family to parents Robert and Frances Knorr, sister Janice, brother Bobby, and later with sister Donna. She became very active in her local church and choir and recorded 3 albums with them. She joined the US Air Force in 1977 where she met and married Allen Fournier and had 3 sons - Peter, Robert, and Shawn. The family traveled worldwide for almost 16 years until settling down in Columbia, Md. She worked for the Maryland Health Department - WIC for 25 years

She leaves behind her husband Allen of 42 years, and her 3 sons Peter, Robert, and Shawn and one grandson, Cayden. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives worldwide.

Because of the lockdown procedures, the funeral services have been suspended until after summertime 2020. She has been cremated and we expect to have services in Ocean City, NJ and another service in Columbia, Md for local friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, Denise would want you to support your local small businesses and restaurants during these difficult times.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
