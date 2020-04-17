Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Denise Gatto McKnight


1954 - 2020
Denise Gatto McKnight Notice
DENISE GATTO McKNIGHT, age 65 years of Street, MD passed from this life on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Thomas S. McKnight and they observed their 42nd. wedding anniversary on December 30.

Denise was born in Havre de Grace, MD on September 14, 1954, a daughter of the late Robert Francis Gatto and Mary Dale (Bruffy) Walters. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Reverend Donald and June McKnight.

For over 20 years, Denise taught kindergarten and pre-kindergarten at Harford Christian and Mountain Christian Schools. She was also a teacher's aide at Hickory Elementary School. Proficient in sign language, she exhibited a unique gift for teaching special needs students. Denise witnessed to everyone concerning her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by; two sons: Abraham Stephen McKnight of Bel Air, MD, Robert Daniel McKnight of Hydes, MD; one daughter: Kristan McKnight Swehla and her husband Brian of Hydes, MD; five grandchildren: Lily, Izabella, Owen, Olivia and Anthony; four sisters: Deborah Menking of Bel Air, MD, Donna Pembrooke of Pittsburgh, PA, Diane McKnight of Whiteford, MD, Dreama Wilson of Delta, PA.

A viewing will be held at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA on Friday, April 17 from 2 to 4 pm.

Private graveside services will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 18. For directions or to leave condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
