March 25, 1964 – May 21, 2020



Denise J. Jordan, age 56, of Glenelg, MD passed away on May 21st at Howard County General Hospital after a brief and sudden illness.



Denise was born in Silver Spring, MD on March 25, 1964 to John R.E. and Joan V. Christenson. As a young girl Denise enjoyed the water and being outdoors. After graduating from Sherwood High School in 1982 Denise worked as an executive secretary for several accounting firms in the area before leaving in 1996 to raise her two sons who were the center of her life. Denise loved watching birds and other wildlife in the woods behind her home, gardening, her dogs, floating in her pool with a book, being a wonderful wife, and most of all, a devoted mother to her two sons.



Denise is survived by her loving husband Daniel E. Jordan of 28 years. Devoted mother of Robert D. Jordan and Donald E. Jordan, her parents John R.E. and Joan V. Christenson of Ashton, MD, brothers Douglas E. (Tamara) and Donald J. (Nicole) Christenson, both of Ashton, MD. She is also survived by her in-laws Dr. Edward D. (who later died only six hours after Denise) and Margaret A. Jordan of Ashburn, VA, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. She is predeceased by her stepbrother John R. Christenson.



The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in Denise's name.



Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store