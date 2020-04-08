|
On April 5, 2020, Denise Jean Sapp, 56, of Jefferson City, MO, born November 30, 1963 passed away. She was the beloved wife of David Sapp; devoted mother of Bessie and Sam Sapp; dear sister of Debbie Huntinger, Dale, Doug and Dennis Strope, Randy Bolden and Jenny Worley; loving daughter of Clara Bolden & her late husband Frank and the late Ralph Strope and Carolyn Baker.
Due to the Governor's mandate on social gatherings, the family has asked that you please visit Denise's page at www.evansfuneralchapel.com for an additional link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denise's name may be made to the - Team Name Zoo Crew.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020