Denise Palmisano, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Anthony Palmisano; devoted mother of Michael (Gina) Stromberg , Kristina (Brian) Gillis, and Kelly (Craig) Wickesser; cherished Mom-Mom of Mikey, Brennan, Brooke, Rylan, Chloe, and Graham; caring sister of Joseph Dressel. Also survived by many other loving relatives, friends, and her dear dog Toby.
A memorial mass will be held at St. John Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD 21157 on Saturday, June 13 at 1pm. Please keep in mind that a mask or face covering is required to attend church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Denise's memory to either Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.