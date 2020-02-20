|
On February 18, 2020, Dennis A. "Boe" Bowen passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore in 1946 to the late Calvert & Therese Bowen, Boe served in active duty in the US Army and later in the Army National Guard of Maryland from 1966 to 1971, during which time he married his beloved wife of 52 years, Gail Gollife Bowen who survives him. He was the devoted father of Bryan (Stacy) Bowen and Kellie (Steven) Montgomery and loving grandfather of Jake, Zach, Ben & Evan Bowen, and Ella & Abby Montgomery. Boe was the dear brother of Timothy (Patti) Bowen, Thomas (Lee) Bowen and Marlene McGraw as well as brother in law to Rosalie Bowen and Jim Gallagher and uncle to a host of nieces & nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Calvert "Skip" Bowen & Barbara Gallagher.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-9PM at the EVANS FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3 Newport Dr., Forest Hill, MD 21050.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Rd., Forest Hills, MD 21050.
Memoiral contributions may be made to or Tunnels To Towers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020