On March 24, 2019, Dennis A. DeBraccio passed away. He was the devoted father of Nikki R. DeBraccio, and Anthony A. DeBraccio; loving brother of Lewis A. DeBraccio and his wife Michele, Sharon D. Merritt and her husband George, Rocky K. DeBraccio and his wife Dawn, and Toni S. Richardson. Dennis is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, Md 21236, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, for a Receiving of Friends from 10am to 12pm; at which time a Celebration of Life will begin. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Dennis' family asks that you "place a bet" in his memory. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019