Dennis Arenson passed away March 1, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dianna Arenson (nee Stake); son, Dana Isaac (Lynn) Arenson; sister, Mariani Didyk; and grandchildren, Kelsey and Olivia Arenson. He was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Esther Arenson.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 4, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Dennis Arenson may be directed to support the Leukemia Research Fund at the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation. Please make checks payable to UMMS Foundation, and include a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Dennis Arenson; mail to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Gifts also can be made online at www.ummsfoundation.org/give by choosing "Direct my gift to," scrolling to Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, and selecting Leukemia Research Fund. In mourning at 12213 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Immediately following interment Wednesday with a service at 7pm, Thursday and Friday from 12-4pm, then 6-8pm both days.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020