Dennis E. Bolen, Sr. passed away surrounded by the love of his family on April 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of 47 years to Nancy G. Bolen.
Mr. Bolen was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Ramona Bolen and the late Clovis R. Bolen. He was the devoted father to Dennis Bolen, Jr. and the late Ann Marie, and Rodney Bolen and Joann. Mr. Bolen was the adoring grandfather of Dominick Bolen (Fiance Haley), Kayleigh, Gavin, Leah, Ryan and Cadence Bolen, and great-grandfather of Carter Bolen. He is survived by his brothers Rodney Averitt (Becky) and Darryl Bolen (Sally).
Mr. Bolen was a graduate of Havre de Grace High School and had graduated with 12 years of perfect attendance. After high school, he graduated from the Harford Community College and furthered his education at Towson University receiving his bachelor's degree. He was also a graduate of the National Realtors Leadership Academy. Mr. Bolen worked for 35 years with the federal government. He was a member and elder of the First Christian Church of Havre de Grace, MD. Mr. Bolen was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a member of the Independence Celebration Committee. He was a dedicated realtor with Coldwell Banker and was a member of the Million Dollar Club. Mr. Bolen also received the community service award from the Harford County Board of Realtor. He loved coaching the Little League Baseball and announcing at the Havre de Grace High School Baseball games. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be Livestreamed via Facebook and www.zellmanfuneralhome.com., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers friends and family may make donations to the First Christian Church of Havre de Grace, MD, the or the American Kidney Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020