On June 15, 2019 Dennis Gilbert Ciesla passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family after a valiant battle with cancer. Dennis was a man of enormous talent and ingenuity. For 40 years he ran his custom carpentry business, Ciesla Carpentry and Cabinet Works. He was a drummer and instructor in Yankee Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps for 10+ years. Dennis also dedicated his time and talents to Chesapeake Search Dogs for 15 years where he trained canine teams to search for lost or missing persons. He touched many lives with his thoughtful and quiet demeanor. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty; his three daughters: Marci Donnelly (Brian), Melissa Ciesla (Mark Catalano), and Meagan Ciesla; and two granddaughters. Dennis was greeted in heaven by his parents, Gilbert and Bertha, his brother, Frank, and his dear friend, Rick Reely.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, June 29th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chesapeake Search Dogs: PO Box 36188 Towson, MD 21286, chesarda.org, or Gilchrist Hospice Care: 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, gilchristcares.org/donation. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019