Dennis Edward McQuaid
On October 7, 2020 Dennis Edward McQuaid; Beloved husband of Lorena Ann McQuaid (nee: Fischer); Devoted father to Deborah Krug and her husband Kenneth, Susan Neumeister and her husband David and Denise Polsinelli and her husband Anthony; Dear brother to Patricia Lenhoff and Sharon Donahue; Loving grandfather to Daniel Krug, Jessica Krug. Danielle Neumeister Depalo, Stephanie Neumeister, David P. Neumeister Jr., Gabriella Polsinelli and Christina Polsinelli; Loving great grandfather to Louis Depalo.

Visitation Friday 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 am at St. Clement Church (Rosedale).

Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
